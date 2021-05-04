Bollywood Hungama

Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni starrer The Family Man 2 to release in June

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The Family Man was released in 2019 on Amazon Prime Video. The show got immense popularity among the audience for its storyline, its characters and exceptional performances of the actors. The show created quite a buzz after its release and the audiences were eagerly waiting for the release of its second season. The teaser for the same was unveiled in January this year.

Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni starrer The Family Man 2 to release in June

The makers of the show, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, in a conversation with a tabloid, have confirmed that the second season of The Family Man is all set to premiere this summer of 2020, after much delay.

Raj and Krishna said that they know how the audience is eagerly waiting for the new season and they are truly grateful and humbled by all the love. The makers have been working super hard to get us a stupendous season. Well, both Raj and Krishna are pretty sure that the audience will love it.

However, a close source linked to Raj and DK has confirmed that The Family Man 2 is absolutely ready and will be released in June. Amazon Prime Video along with Raj and DK will be announcing the final release date soon. However, there is no such confirmation from Amazon Prime as well regarding the update.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: “This is a confirmation- The Family Man 2 will arrive in the peak of summer”- Manoj Bajpayee

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

