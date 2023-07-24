The ace designer recently confirmed that he is indeed working on the biopic and that the scripting is currently underway.

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra is turning to direction. Ready to launch his production house Stage 5 with three movies, one of the projects will be a biopic on veteran legend, late Meena Kumari. The ace designer recently confirmed that he is indeed working on the biopic and that the scripting is currently underway.

In an interview with Film Companion, Manish Malhotra said, “I don’t know how it got out but it is happening. We are still working on the script. The script is key, always. I have been reading her books. The film is based on her books. I have always been fascinated by Meena Kumari.”

He revealed that Rekha inspired him to go ahead with the Meena Kumari project. He added, “Rekha told me once that you know when you turn 40, you will understand the genius of Meena Kumari. And that is true. But I was young and I was busy working but when I turned 40 I not only understood the genius of Meena Kumari but even Nargis ji and Dilip Kumar and Guru Dutt. I started watching that cinema and understanding it so much better. I think Meena Kumari is phenomenal with her expressions, the way she uses her eyes and her adah.”

Meena Kumari passed away at the age of 38 from liver cirrhosis. She had worked in 98 films and is considered one of the legendary stars of Indian cinema. While the project is underway, Meena Kumar’s husband Kamal Amrohi’s son Tajdar Amrohi has raised concerns over the biopic. Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, he recently said, “My lawyer asked me has the film even started. I told him no, I have just heard about it. Even big production houses like to be in news. So, he told me that in case they decide to shelve the project in future, it would come across as I am publicity hungry. I am making enemies in vain. I don’t want to do that. People would think I am publicity hungry, but I am not that way.”

He added, “Is this the only couple in Bollywood left to make a film on? With all due respect to Nargis ji, Vyjanthimala ji, Reena Rai, Madhubala, Parveen Babi, Geeta Bali, there are many names. Why aren’t they making films on them? Why are they only behind my parents?”

Reportedly, Kriti Sanon has been signed for Meena Kumari biopic. Speaking of her, he said, “All I know is that she is a very good and beautiful actress. Whenever I meet her, I will tell her I am sorry if whatever I said hurt her. All that I said was for the person who is going to do the film, be it you or someone else. I’ll tell her you are a very popular and good actress and you might think of me as an enemy, but I am not one. Please treat me as your friend and advisor.”

