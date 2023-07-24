After the success of Gully Boy, Ranveer Singh, and Alia Bhatt are reuniting on the Karan Johar-directed Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. But obviously, the film is keenly awaited by everyone - from the audiences to the industry - as everyone is hoping for Karan Johar to set the cash registers ringing at the box office in India. The excitement of the film release has extended itself to the brands as well, as several top brands across India have come together to support Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Brands excited about Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani; to buy nearly 50,000 tickets for Ranveer Singh & Alia Bhatt film

"Rare are the films which can be watched by an entire family and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is one of those. Hence, brands are planning to reward their consumers with free tickets over the weekend. Two of Ranveer Singh's biggest brands, Kajaria and Pepsi, will be partnering with PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis to treat their consumers with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani," revealed a trade source to Bollywood Hungama, adding further that a leading biotechnology company will also be partnering with Karan Johar, PVR, Inox and Cinepolis for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. "The biotech firm owner has close ties with Karan Johar, and this is a mark to showcase the friendship."

"Apart from brands and biotech companies, Dharma Productions, and Ranveer will be teaming up with some colleges across the country to experience Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani on the first day. The idea is to have youth on board and lead to a faster spread of word of mouth. The team is very confident in the content and wants word of mouth to reach the target audience as soon as possible. This is Karan's masterstroke to sample the film to a wider segment of the audience and build things up for a big Sunday," the source informed, adding further that the idea to sample the film for college kids came from the reactions that Ranveer got from the youth. "Some colleges reached out to Karan's team for promotions at their campus. Karan and Ranveer are obliging to demand for a visit by stars by treating some of the college kids with the film."

While the exact count is not known yet, the excited brands are confident to have over 50,000 people watch Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani via them, since there is a lot of anticipation around the film in the audiences. With 4 days to go, the excitement is clearly around the corner for the release of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with tremendous demand for tickets across the sectors. The advance bookings open tomorrow all across the nation.

