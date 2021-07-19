Actress Malaika Arora will be a part of the finale jury for Mrs. India Queen 2021- "Pehchaan Meri", which is all set to take place in Goa in October this year. The beauty pageant starts on September 29 while the grand finale is slated to take place on October 3.

Malaika Arora took to her Instagram stories to share the excitement of the news and quoted, "Hii Everybody, I'm coming to Goa to judge the finale of Mrs. India Queen and I'm quite excited about it. So see you'll there. All the best Shweta Roy and SR Queen for this wonderful event."

On the professional front, Malaika Arora made a special appearance in Netflix's series The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives and was last seen a judge on Super Dancer – Chapter 4, where she filled in for Shilpa Shetty.

