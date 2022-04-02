comscore

Malaika Arora sustains injuries and rushed to hospital after meeting with car accident near Mumbai

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood starlet Malaika Arora on Saturday met with a car accident near Mumbai following which she was rushed to Apollo hospital. The actor-model sustained minor injuries in an accident after three vehicles rammed onto each other. The front and last vehicles were tourists cars whereas Malaika Arora was in her Range Rover when the accident took place.

Malaika Arora sustains injuries and rushed to hospital after meeting with car accident near Mumbai

Malaika Arora sustains injuries and rushed to hospital after meeting with car accident near Mumbai

Malaika Arora was reportedly attending a fashion event on Saturday and was returning home. Police inspector Shirish Pawar from Khopoli police station told Hindustan Times, "The accident happened at the 38km point on Mumbai-Pune expressway which is an accident-prone area. Three vehicles rammed onto each other and all three vehicles have received damages. The motorists drove away immediately after the accident and hence what kind of injuries have been received is not clear. We are told that all have received very minor injuries."

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora was recently seen on India's Got Talent as a special guest.

