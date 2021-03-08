Akshay Kumar has multiple projects in his kitty. While he is currently shooting for Bachchan Pandey, the preproduction of his upcoming film Raksha Bandhan is in full swing.

Reportedly, the makers of Raksha Bandhan have created a Mumbai chawl at a studio in the city. The reports state that the production design team has been instructed to have the set ready by mid-April. By then, the lead actor will have wrapped Bachchan Pandey and will have his complete focus on Raksha Bandhan.

Raksha Bandhan which was announced in August last year will be helmed by Aanand L Rai with whom Akshay also worked on Atrangi Re. The film is said to be an emotional drama and will show Akshay in a very different light.

Apart from this Akshay will be seen in Sooryavanshi, Bell Bottom, Prithviraj, Ram Setu and Atrangi Re. He had recently shared a picture of him doing the script reading session for Ram Setu along with Nusshrratt Bharuccha and Jacqueline Fernandez.

