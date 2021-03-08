Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 08.03.2021 | 5:59 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Roohi Mumbai Saga Haathi Mere Saathi Flight Saina Thalaivi
follow us on

Makers of Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan recreate a Mumbai chawl in a studio

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Akshay Kumar has multiple projects in his kitty. While he is currently shooting for Bachchan Pandey, the preproduction of his upcoming film Raksha Bandhan is in full swing.

Makers of Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan recreate a Mumbai chawl in a studio

Reportedly, the makers of Raksha Bandhan have created a Mumbai chawl at a studio in the city. The reports state that the production design team has been instructed to have the set ready by mid-April. By then, the lead actor will have wrapped Bachchan Pandey and will have his complete focus on Raksha Bandhan.

Raksha Bandhan which was announced in August last year will be helmed by Aanand L Rai with whom Akshay also worked on Atrangi Re. The film is said to be an emotional drama and will show Akshay in a very different light.

Apart from this Akshay will be seen in Sooryavanshi, Bell Bottom, Prithviraj, Ram Setu and Atrangi Re. He had recently shared a picture of him doing the script reading session for Ram Setu along with Nusshrratt Bharuccha and Jacqueline Fernandez.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha kick off the script reading session of Ram Setu

More Pages: Raksha Bandhan Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

SCOOP: A MEGA ENTRY for Salman Khan in…

SCOOP: Yash Raj Films to announce its new…

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's U.A.E…

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif to promote…

Katrina Kaif to undergo rigourous training…

The real reason why the release date for…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification