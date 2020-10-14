Bollywood Hungama

Bhumi Pednekar turns vegetarian, credits her climate warrior journey for inspiring her life choice

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood star Bhumi Pednekar has always been a vocal citizen for environment protection and has taken up climate conservation as a cause to raise awareness among fellow Indians. Bhumi has launched a lauded online and offline initiative called Climate Warrior through which she is mobilising citizens of India to contribute towards protecting the environment. Now, Bhumi has turned vegetarian and she credits her climate-conscious journey for enabling her to make this life choice!

Bhumi says, “For many years I had the want to go vegetarian but breaking habits are the toughest thing to do. My journey with Climate Warrior taught me a lot of things and I just didn’t feel like eating meat anymore.”

The acclaimed actress, who is set to release her next Durgavati on December 11 this year, realized she wanted to turn vegetarian during the lockdown.

She adds, “I was never heavy on nonvegetarian, but I took a call in the lockdown. It was actually something that happened organically. It’s been 6 months and I’m good, guilt-free, and feel physically strong as well.”

