Ahead of the release of Maarrich, director Dhruv Lather speaks about the Tusshar Kapoor starrer and what inspired him to create the story of the film.

The curiosity amongst the viewers is rising each day as Tusshar Kapoor’s most anticipated crime thriller Maarrich is moving closer to its release date. The excitement has gone a notch higher after an outstanding response to the trailer and fans cannot wait to see Tusshar in a new avatar.

Maarrich director Dhruv Lather calls Seven, Zodiac and the Memories of a Murder, and Byomkesh Bakshi the inspiration behind Tusshar Kapoor starrer

The story of film portrays Tusshar Kapoor in the role of a senior police officer, Rajiv Dixit. The film is helmed by Director Dhruv Lather. Speaking about his inspiration behind directing Maarrich, he said, “I have an army background and I grew up around police officers, they were my real inspiration to create Rajiv Dixit played by Tusshar and make his character more relatable and real. I was also inspired by some news reports and movies around the subject. I like watching films and shows like Seven, Zodiac and the Memories of a Murder, and Byomkesh Bakshi, these brilliant stories inspired me to create the story of Maarrich.”

Maarrich marks the return of Tusshar Kapoor in the role of a police officer after 18 years and the Bollywood Debut of Seerat Kapoor. The film is Tusshar Entertainment’s second outing after Laxmii and is all set to amaze the audiences with highly intriguing suspense and an ensemble star cast.

Tusshar Entertainment House Presents, in association with NH Studios, Maarrich is written and directed by Dhruv Lather, produced by Tusshar Kapoor, Narendra Hirawat, Shreyans Hirawat and co-produced by Girish Johar, Priyank V Jain. The film will release theatrically on December 9, 2022!

