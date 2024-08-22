comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 22.08.2024 | 3:44 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Stree 2 Khel Khel Mein Vedaa Singham Again Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Baby John
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » AP Dhillon teams up with Nigerian singer Ayra Starr for ‘Bora Bora’ song from his EP The Brownpoint

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

AP Dhillon teams up with Nigerian singer Ayra Starr for ‘Bora Bora’ song from his EP The Brownpoint

en Bollywood News AP Dhillon teams up with Nigerian singer Ayra Starr for ‘Bora Bora’ song from his EP The Brownpoint

The EP will feature a diverse range of genres, exploring themes of community, culture and celebration.
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Punjabi music sensation AP Dhillon has unveiled his very first collaboration on his highly awaited EP, The Brownprint. The singer-songwriter and record producer took to his social media to share an illustrative artwork that features Spotify’s most streamed singer-songwriter of Nigeria, Ayra Starr, taking the internet by storm.

AP Dhillon teams up with Nigerian singer Ayra Starr for 'Bora Bora' song from his EP The Brownpoint

AP Dhillon teams up with Nigerian singer Ayra Starr for ‘Bora Bora’ song from his EP The Brownpoint

Hinting at an explosive collaboration that will be a captivating blend of Dhillon's signature melodic vocals and Starr's energetic flow, this announcement marks the Afrobeat showstopper’s maiden collaborative innings within the Indian sub-continent.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AP DHILLON (@apdhillon)

Titled ‘Bora Bora’, Dhillon has successfully tapped into one of Africa’s most aspirational pop sensations to create a powerful and infectious anthem, that will drop with the full EP release on August 30 via Republic Records.

The track is poised to be an engaging fusion of Punjabi and Afrobeats, two genres that have been gaining significant momentum in recent years. This tease further solidifies ‘The Brownprint’ as a diverse and culturally rich showcase, highlighting Dhillon's ability to connect with artists from different musical backgrounds and geographies.

Announcing the release date of the EP, Dhillon shared a post yesterday stating, “A new chapter for me. A new era for all of us” with an accompanying teaser video that briefly touched upon the theme of the strength and pride of the Punjabi community.

The Brownprint is set to be a landmark project that showcases Dhillon's artistic evolution and versatility. The EP will feature a diverse range of genres, exploring themes of community, culture and celebration. With the latest addition of Ayra Starr, the EP's appeal is further amplified, promising to resonate with a global audience.

This thrilling collaboration news comes on the heels of Dhillon’s recent global signing with Republic Records and his star-studded theatrical release ‘Old Money’, featuring Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt, demonstrating his commitment to pushing artistic boundaries and embracing diversity in music.

ALSO READ: AP Dhillon signs with Republic Records, to drop ‘Old Money’ feat. Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt on Aug 9 with The Brownpoint album dropping on August 23

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Lakhwinder Wadali to return with a new…

Salman Khan and his nephew Agni Agnihotri to…

Game of Thrones' Iain Glen joins Anupam Kher…

Janhvi Kapoor adds a new luxurious car to…

Manoj Bajpayee sells his Mahalaxmi apartment…

JioCinema Partners with The International…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer | FAQ
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification