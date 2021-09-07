Koi... Mil Gaya actor Rajat Bedi has made it to headlines after a drunk man was hit by his car in an accident and is currently in critical condition. According to the reports, a 39-year-old resident of DN Nagar was hit by Bedi's car while he was returning from work on September 6. The actor admitted the victim Rajesh Ramsingh Doot at Cooper hospital and promised the family that he will provide help. However, the family said that the actor left the hospital sometime later. Senior Inspector at DN Nagar police station Milind Kurde told a daily that an FIR has been registered against the actor under relevant IPC and Motor Vehicles Act.

As per reports, a doctor said that the Doot's condition was too critical since he sustained head injuries. He is in need of blood, and is on oxygen support in ICU. Doot's wife Babita Doot said that the incident occurred at 6:30 pm when her husband was returning from work and was in drunk state. She said that her husband was hit while he was crossing the road. He sustained head injuries after he fell down.

She further revealed that they rushed Rajesh Doot to the hospital and the authorities informed the family about the accident. Babita Doot further revealed that Rajat Bedi informed them that the victim suddenly came in front of his car. He and his driver Suresh, both, were at the hospital. He assured the family to help. He said that he was leaving briefly but he never returned to the hospital. She said that they have not been able to arrange for blood. She further cited that if anything happens to her husband, Rajat Bedi should be arrested.

Rajesh Ramsingh Doot and Babita Doot have two children and live in slum area of DN Nagar.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.