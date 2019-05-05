Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 05.05.2019 | 6:03 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Blank Student Of The Year 2 De De Pyaar De Bharat Kalank Badla
follow us on

LAAL SINGH CHADDHA VS KRRISH 4: Aamir Khan and Hrithik Roshan to clash at box office on Christmas 2020

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

It seems like it is going to be Christmas clash again. As Eid 2020 is booked for Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar fans with Inshallah and Sooryavanshi, Aamir Khan and Hrithik Roshan will reportedly be clashing the box office on Christmas 2020 weekend. A day ago, it was announced that Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha will be a Christmas 2020 release. With that being, while Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish 4 was announced by Rakesh Roshan, as per earlier reports, it will also be releasing during the same weekend.

LAAL SINGH CHADDHA VS KRRISH 4: Aamir Khan and Hrithik Roshan to clash at box office on Christmas 2020

The makers of Laal Singh Chaddha announced the release date of their upcoming film starring Aamir Khan. The film is written by Atul Kulkarni which will be directed by Secret Superstar fame, Advait Chandan and co-produced with the association of Viacom 18 Motion Pictures. The film is a Hindi adaptation of Hollywood flick Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks.

Krrish 4 was announced in January 2018 by Rakesh Roshan on Hrithik Roshan’s birthday. It will be fourth part in the superhero franchise. “Today is perhaps the best day to make the release day of Krrish 4 official. Christmas 2020 it is. A gift for all of you on Hrithiks birthday. Happy birthday @iHrithik,” he had tweeted on January 10, 2018.

Another interesting coincidence between the stars is that they have both starred in Dhoom franchise. Hrithik starrer in Dhoom 2 and Aamir in Dhoom 3. It will be clash of the stars at the box office.

ALSO READ: BREAKING! Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha to release on Christmas 2020

More Pages: Lal Singh Chaddha Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Siddharth takes a sly dig at Akshay Kumar…

BREAKING! Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh…

Salman Khan once again taunts Priyanka…

Salman Khan – Katrina Kaif’s Tiger sequel…

BREAKING! Sajid Nadiadwala ropes in Abhishek…

Siddhant Chaturvedi joins Lionel Messi,…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Latest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification