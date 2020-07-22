Bollywood Hungama

Kushal Tandon’s grandfather Lalji Tandon, Madhya Pradesh’s Governor, passes away at 85

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The Governor of Madhya Pradesh, Lalji Tandon happened to be Kushal Tandon’s grandfather and breathed his last yesterday. The 85-year-old was on ventilator support since June 11 and had problems in breathing, difficulty in urination, and fever hence was admitted to Medanta Hospital. Kushal Tandon’s uncle, Ashutosh Tandon took to his social media to confirm his demise.

Kushal Tandon’s grandfather Lalji Tandon, Madhya Pradesh’s Governor, passes away at 85

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to his social media to mourn the loss and express his condolences to the family. He wrote, “Shri Lalji Tandon will be remembered for his untiring efforts to serve society. He played a key role in strengthening the BJP in Uttar Pradesh. He made a mark as an effective administrator, always giving importance to public welfare. Anguished by his passing away.”

May his soul rest in peace.

