Priyanka Chopra is set to celebrate 20 years in the entertainment industry. On July 22, she invited her fans to share 20 monumental moments in her career with her with the hashtag #20in2020.

“It’s time for a celebration… 2020 marks my 20 years in the entertainment industry! What?! How did that even happen? You all have been by my side throughout this journey and your loyalty and support means the world to me! Join me as I take this trip down memory lane and celebrate,” she captioned her video.

Earlier this week, she celebrated her 38th birthday. “Just want to take a second to thank every single person who took the time to wish me a happy birthday. Your thoughtfulness was so heartwarming and truly made the day that much more special. Thank you, thank you! Lots of love to you all,” she wrote on social media thanking everyone for making her day special.

Priyanka Chopra was named Miss World in November 2000. This year, she will complete 20 years since she won the pageant.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has inked a two-year multimillion first-look TV deal with Amazon Studios. She has two Netflix productions in the pipeline - We Can Be Heroes and The White Tiger. She is also working on a wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling and biopic on Ma Anand Sheela. Besides these projects, she will star in Keanu Reeves' The Matrix 4.

