Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 06.07.2020 | 11:45 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Sooryavanshi Brahmastra Atrangi Re 83 Maidaan
follow us on

Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya to air from July 13 with a special episode, Shraddha Arya shares the promo

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Shabbir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha’s Kumkum Bhagya along with Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya’s Kundali Bhagya, are all set to return to television on July 13. The actors have recently started shooting for the fresh episodes and after three long months of wait, the fan will get to see their favourite shows back in action. The makers have planned a special episode for both these shows and the fans are elated to no extent.

Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya to air from July 13 with a special episode, Shraddha Arya shares the promo

Shraddha Arya took to her Instagram to share a new promo of the show where Karan seeks help from Abhi and Pragya to celebrate Preeta’s birthday. The promo has left their fans super excited and they are just counting days to see them back on screen. Dheeraj Dhoopar’s new look has surely left his female fans gushing and blushing.

Take a look at the promo shared by Shraddha Arya.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

And we are Back!!! ❤️#kundliBhagya #kumkumBhagya #allzeeshows :) @zeetv @dheerajdhoopar @itisriti @shabirahluwalia

A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12) on

How excited are you to see AbhiGya and PreeRan back in action? Be sure to let us know in the comments below.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Dheeraj Dhoopar of Kundali Bhagya says he can’t wait to get back to work, reveals how he’s spending his time at home

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

CINTAA meets Maharashtra Governor to discuss…

CONFIRMED: Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan to…

Ajay Devgn announces film on the recent…

After probe order, Akshay Kumar says he had…

Akshay Kumar’s trip to Nashik amid lockdown…

Alia Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 lands…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification