Bollywood actress Kubbra Sait has tested positive for coronavirus. The actor shared her diagnosis on social media. Kubbra said she has mild symptoms and is doing fine.

The actress also urged people who recently came in contact with her to either get tested or stay indoors so that they do not become the carriers of Covid-19.Taking to Instagram stories, Kubbra wrote, “Hey beautiful peeps, First and foremost #maskup. Second, I’ve tested positive with mild/ asymptomatic covid–19. If we were in contact with me, please run a home test… (so that we don’t burden the already burdened testing system). I haven’t still received the results from the lab it’s been 36 hours), else better stay indoors and take a break. You may not even realise you’re a carrier (at this stage).”

She added, “I’m alright. Resting and watching TV. Stay calm state of mind, consume loads of fluids, watch little TV and phone. So in 5-7 days we can say #ByeOmicron.”

The actress also shared a picture where she is seen taking steam. The caption of the post read, “Steam Le lo beta! Fighting #Covid.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KubbraSait (@kubbrasait)

Kubbra Sait had celebrated New Year in Goa with her friends. She also shared several pictures from her vacation on social media.

Many other celebrities from the Indian film industry have recently contracted the virus. Swara Bhasker, Arjun Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Mahesh Babu, Mimi Chakraborty, SumonaChakravarti, John Abraham, Ekta Kapoor, Nakuul Mehta, Nora Fatehi, Arjun Bijlani, Prem Chopra and Dhrashti Dhami among others tested positive for Covid-19.

