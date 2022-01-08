Actress Mithila Palkar has tested positive for Covid-19. The Little Things star shared her diagnosis on her Instagram stories.

Taking to Instagram stories, Mithila shared a note stating her diagnosis and health condition. “Hiee frenz! I have started my birthday week on a Covid positive note. Bummer, I know! I’m asymptomatic and isolating and enjoying all the attention my friends and family are virtually showering. That aside, my family is so far okay. I’m very careful with all of them (especially my grandparents, who I hardly meet now since I started working), so I’m hoping they continue to be okay. Those who I met over the past 10 days have already been informed. I’m just popping by here to tell you to mask up, stay safe and hang in there!” read Mithila’s note.

Popularly known for as ‘girl-next-door’, Mithila talked about living with the tag, and whether it restricts her as an artiste with a print publication. To which, the actress replied that she doesn’t feel restricted because she gets the opportunity to explore different parts and characters. For the longest time she was and still is, in that space of a girl-next-door, but she enjoys it for what it is. Every girl-next-door is different, and she have been discovering that with every character she plays. Though, it is kind of a stereotype, but she is not affected by that.

On the work front, Mithila Palkar was last seen reprising her her character Kavya Kulkarni in web series Little Things season 4, which released on Netflix in October 2021.

