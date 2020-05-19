Kriti Sanon, who made a solid mark for herself in Bollywood by delivering back to back stellar performances on the silver screen, recently took to social media to come out in support of daily wage employees as she shared a heartbreaking post.

Taking to social media the 'Mimi'actress shared a video of a daily wage worker wherein he can be seen sharing how the producers have been trying to clear their dues. Kriti penned a long note and even requested Cine And TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) to help the workers.

Her post read, "This is terrible!! This is just one incident that I know of because a friend of mine has worked in this daily soap: Humari Bahu Silk. But my heart breaks to see so many people suffering because they haven’t received their payments! This is the time when the daily wage earners need their hard-earned money the most!! I request the concerned producers to pls pay everyone their dues!! ????????They have worked very hard for this, and its rightfully theirs! @cintaaofficial pls pls help them???????????????? Its a tough time we all are going through.. and I urge all employers in every field to please clear the pending payments of their employees! ????????????????."