Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 19.05.2020 | 9:14 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Kriti Sanon urges producers and CINTAA to clear dues of the daily wage workers

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Kriti Sanon urges producers and CINTAA to clear dues of the daily wage workers

Kriti Sanon, who made a solid mark for herself in Bollywood by delivering back to back stellar performances on the silver screen, recently took to social media to come out in support of daily wage employees as she shared a heartbreaking post.

Kriti Sanon urges producers and CINTAA to clear dues of the daily wage workers

Taking to social media the 'Mimi'actress shared a video of a daily wage worker wherein he can be seen sharing how the producers have been trying to clear their dues. Kriti penned a long note and even requested Cine And TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) to help the workers.

Her post read, "This is terrible!! This is just one incident that I know of because a friend of mine has worked in this daily soap: Humari Bahu Silk. But my heart breaks to see so many people suffering because they haven’t received their payments! This is the time when the daily wage earners need their hard-earned money the most!! I request the concerned producers to pls pay everyone their dues!! ????????They have worked very hard for this, and its rightfully theirs! @cintaaofficial pls pls help them???????????????? Its a tough time we all are going through.. and I urge all employers in every field to please clear the pending payments of their employees! ????????????????."

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon starrer Mimi’s shoot is yet to be completed, says director Laxman Utekar

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya files for…

Find out why Ramanand Sagar refused to hand…

Vidya Balan starrer Shakuntala Devi to…

Sonakshi Sinha to auction her artwork to…

Shah Rukh Khan urges everyone to contribute…

Maine Pyar Kiya actress Bhagyashree to make…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification