Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 18.05.2020 | 3:01 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Kriti Sanon starrer Mimi’s shoot is yet to be completed, says director Laxman Utekar

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Kriti Sanon starrer Mimi’s shoot is yet to be completed, says director Laxman Utekar

Kriti Sanon is all set to play the role of a mother for the first time in her career with Laxman Utekar’s Mimi. The movie is a remake of a Marathi hit film, Mala Aai Vhaychya. Kriti has already been away shooting for the film for quite a few months and due to the pandemic, the movie’s shoot had to stop midway. Even though the majority of it has been shot, Laxman Utekar says that there is an entry song with Kriti that is yet to be shot.

Kriti Sanon starrer Mimi’s shoot is yet to be completed, says director Laxman Utekar

The song is supposed to be shot with a few international dancers from the UK and it can’t be done unless international flights are active. They’ve completed the shoot on March 5 and were to begin the post-production work on March 10-15. However, with the entire post-production left to be done, they might face a delay in the release of the film. Even if they wanted to, they couldn’t shoot at home since it’s a big number with several dancers.

So, as of now, edit work, the song, post-production, and music is left to complete the project. When asked about a digital release, Laxman Utekar said that it’s not possible since the film has not been completed yet.

Also Read: PICTURES: Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon have a mushy quarantine

More Pages: Mimi Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Vidya Balan starrer Shakuntala Devi to…

Sonakshi Sinha to auction her artwork to…

Shah Rukh Khan urges everyone to contribute…

Maine Pyar Kiya actress Bhagyashree to make…

Shah Rukh Khan hands over rights of Damini…

EXCLUSIVE: Ishaan Khatter opens up about his…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification