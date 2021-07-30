Kriti Sanon, who is receiving plaudits for her sincere portrayal in Mimi, doesn't have much time to enjoy it. She is juggling the shoot of Adipurush with the preparation for her next film, Ganapath, after recently wrapping work on Bachchan Pandey. The actioner holds a particular place in her heart because it reunites her with Tiger Shroff seven years after their first collaboration, Heropanti (2014).

Though it's unknown when the Vikas Bahl-directed film will begin shooting, Sanon says she's already started laying the groundwork so she can match her co-star — who is famed for his action abilities — punch for punch and spark for flash. In Ganapath, Kriti claimed she has some action sequences. She's getting ready for them [whenever] the Adipurush shoot allows her to take a break. In February, the film was unveiled with a motion poster depicting her as a femme fatale. While posing on a dirt bike was simple, she admits that the real struggle is still to come.

According to reports, Ganapath will go on floors sometime this year.

