In Amar Kaushik’s Bhediya, Indian cinema’s first werewolf story, leading-lady Kriti Sanon is not cast as the conventional heroine opposite Varun Dhawan. When asked about it Kriti, without giving away the plot, said, “We haven’t said anything about it, though the trailer does indicate the presence of a werewolf. And why must we assume that I will play the conventional romantic lead? My role can be more character-driven. I could be playing something other than the love-interest.”

The Mimi actress describes her role as something never attempted before. “It’s a very unique role, very tricky to play. It’s a world I’ve never inhabited. Bhediya is one of the most entertaining scripts that I’ve done so far. I was in splits when I heard it.”

She is all praise for the director. “Amar Kaushik is a very confident director with a great grip on his storytelling. His energy on the sets is infectious. He really likes to play around with the scenes. It’s a lot of fun to be directed by him.”

Kriti seems super-charged by the experience. “It’s a really unique film never done in Indian cinema before. For me the horror comedy is a unique space. Also, we got to explore the beautiful landscape of Himachal Pradesh during shooting.”

On top of all this Kriti is physically transformed in Bhediya. “My look in the film is extremely unique. When you see me you will wonder, is that really Kriti? It’s good to experiment with different looks in different films.”

