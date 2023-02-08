comscore

Last Updated 08.02.2023 | 8:03 PM IST

Kriti Sanon and Prabhas to get engaged? Here’s what we know

Prabhas’ team has quashed the rumours of his engagement with Kriti Sanon.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Celebrities in India enjoy a massive fan following. Not only their professional life, but fans are also keen to know about their favourite artist’s personal life as well, including their love life. Lately, a section of netizens have been linking up Adipurush stars Kriti Sanon and Prabhas. While Kriti has denied the dating rumours, reports speculating about their romance often trend. Recently, it was reported that Kriti and Prabhas are planning to get engaged.

As the reports have left fans confused, Prabhas’ team has cleared the air. As per a report by ETime, South star’s team has quashed the speculations. The report quoted a close associate saying, “Prabhas and Kriti are just friends. The news about them getting engaged is not true.”

For the unversed, it was rumoured that the duo has decided to take their relationship to the next level, which eventually sparked engagement rumours. It was reported that Prabhas and Kriti will be engaged in the Maldives next week.

Coming to the professional front, Kriti is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film with Kartik Aaryan, titled Shehzada. The Rohit Dhawan directorial, which is an official remake of the Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, is slated to release on February 17. On the other hand, Prabhas was last seen in Radhe Shyam, opposite Pooja Hegde.

Talking about their first collaboration, Adipurush, it is helmed by Om Raut, and also features Saif Ali Khan. Produced under the banner of T-Series, the upcoming mythological film is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 16, 2023.

Also Read: Kriti Sanon breaks her silence on dating rumours with Prabhas; says, “Its neither Pyaar, nor PR”

