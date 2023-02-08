It’s a known secret that Bollywood Hungama would be hosting its first edition of the Bollywood Hungama Style Icon Awards, 2023. Later we revealed the logo, as well as the date for the dazzling celebration of glitz, glamour and entertainment, curated and directed by Cinema Waale Film and Television Productions LLP & produced by Across Media Solutions. While the event itself is scheduled to take place on 24th March 2023 at JW Marriott, Juhu, Mumbai, we also revealed the list of eminent personalities comprising the jury of the function.

BH Style Icons 2023: Jury member Vikram Phadnis reveals what to expect from his glam show at the Bollywood Hungama Style Icons Awards 2023

Now, revealing details of what to expect, jury member, filmmaker, and fashion designer par excellence, Vikram Phadnis says, “I'm excited to be a part of the awards where the entire industry comes to celebrate fashion and style!” Further talking about his show at the function, Vikram gives us a hint of what to expect saying, “I will be showcasing my luxury pret line at the awards. Glamorous and high fashion!”

Speak of Vikram, the maverick designer who comes from a family of doctors, is today regarded as one of the most established and successful names in the fashion industry, known for his ethnic, timeless styles. While times have certainly changed, Phadnis’ work continues to keep modernity juxtaposed with the ever-changing sensibilities of fashion alike in his works. Bringing a breath of fresh air with his ethnic designs that reflect Indian culture and modernity his creations have, and are, still seen in films, on the ramp, and are even considered the height of fashion.

Over the years, ace entertainment and lifestyle brand, Bollywood Hungama, has without a doubt, created a niche for itself with its distinct style of content creation in the glittering world of Bollywood, Television, Hollywood, Music, Lifestyle, and Celebrities. Emerging as the foremost online destination for all things entertainment, Bollywood Hungama boasts of over 12 million viewers each month. A go-to platform for film trade-based reportage or general entertainment news coverage, it has revolutionized the field of entertainment journalism. Through the Bollywood Hungama Style Icons Awards, we will be honoring those from the industry who are known for their innate sense of strong personality and intrinsic élan.

But it isn’t just Bollywood, the award function shall celebrate achievers from diverse walks of life – whether it’s Television, Sports, Business, Fashion, OTT, Culinary World, Regional Cinema, and more.

