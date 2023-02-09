comscore

Karan Johar directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani to be Dharma Productions widest release ever

By Subhash K. Jha -

Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani has shaped into a whammy. Insiders say it is non-stop entertainment with the senior superstars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi giving the young pair Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt a run for their money.

The film has shaped up so well that Dharma Productions plans to give it the biggest release ever for a Dharma film on July 28. Sources say, the release would be on a par with Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. While Dharma’s previous blockbuster Brahmastra was released on approximately 8,000 screens, the number of screens for Rocky Aur Rani…. is expected to go up to 9,000 screens, or even more.”

Roshan Singh, a prominent film exhibitor of Bihar says Dharma and Karan Johar are expected to deliver a sucker-punch. “I am planning to re-open my multiplex property in Patna after twelve years with Karan Johar's film. We’ve screened practically every film of Dharma Productions. The excitement level among the audience for a film produced by Karan Johar has not lessened. And if it is Karan directing, then …wow! The craze for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is unbelievable. In fact the two most anticipated films of 2023 are Pathaan and Rocky Aur Rani…”

Also Read: Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani postponed to July 28; averts clash with Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2

