Kriti Sanon to be part of a virtual fundraiser for COVID, says “Only way to make a difference is – TOGETHER”

Kriti Sanon has been using her social media platforms to raise awareness and get help for people in need during the ongoing Covid situation. She has now announced a fundraiser that she will be a part of to help raise funds for Covid relief.

Taking to her social media, Kriti shared the poster for a virtual fundraiser with many big names from different fields which will be supported by the IBreathe for India foundation and Give India.

She wrote, "I am Committed in my effort to helping India accelerate the fight against COVID-19, Every rupee we raise through this fundraiser will be doubled by our donor partners. I BREATHE FOR INDIA, do you? Click on the link in bio to donate http://bit.ly/IBreatheForIndiaThe only way to make a difference is - TOGETHER."

 

Hosted by Lara Dutta and Shyamal Vallabhjee the fundraiser will have a panel of celebrities including, Kriti Sanon, Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Shikhar Dhawan, Faye D'Souza, Rana Daggubati, Karan Johar, Tarun Tahiliani among other biggest names from different fields.

Kriti Sanon is always up to help the ones in need and the poster for this fundraiser also states how the panel of celebrities and experts is to help accelerate India's fight against Covid which will be held on Sunday, 9th May between 6-8 pm.

