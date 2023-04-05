comscore

Kriti Kharbanda gifts herself a Range Rover Velar worth over Rs. 89 lakhs; see pictures

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Kriti Kharbanda gifts herself a Range Rover Velar worth over Rs. 89 lakhs; see pictures

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

As Bollywood celebs live luxurious lives and are known for living a blingy lifestyle. Owning luxury car plays a vital role in elevating their lifestyle. Actress Kriti Kharbanda gifted herself a swanky new car today. The actress was accompanied by her beau Pulkit Samrat while driving back in Land Rover Range Rover Velar 2.0 R-Dynamic S Diesel. The car is priced at Rs. 89.41 lakh approx.

Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana actress Kriti Kharbanda now owns a Range Rover Velar that is white in colour. At the spot, Kriti was papped along with her long-term boyfriend Pulkit Samrat. The couple were all smiles as they headed home back in the new car.

Kriti looked fresh as she was spotted in light green sleeveless top with cargo pants. While Pulkit sported a black tee with blue jeans. Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat have also worked together in the films like Veerey Ki Wedding and Pagalpanti among others.

However, this is not the first time Kriti has got herself a car. Earlier in 2017, the actress had gifted her parents and herself a luxurious car.

Talking about the car, Land Rover Range Rover Velar 2.0 R-Dynamic S Diesel 180 is the diesel variant in the Range Rover Velar line-up and is priced starting at ₹ 72.61 Lakh. It returns a certified mileage of 15.2 kmpl.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti was last seen in 14 Phere alongside Vikrant Massey. She will be making her Malayalam debut with film Alone.

Also Read: Kriti Kharbanda turns heads in a red gown with a thigh-high split, and we can’t take our eyes off of her

