Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has given several hits throughout his career for couple of decades. From Lagaan to Dangal, he had given some iconic performances that are worth mentioning. The actor had faced a rough patch last year as his film didn’t happen to perform well at the box office. However, there has been news regarding Aamir incling towards doing an action film now.

Aamir Khan is considering a thrilling action film: Report

Aamir is interested in making an action movie, according to a source in the industry, and the actor is searching for what should be his next project. A source told ETimes, “Aamir has always been very good with action, and you can see that in films like Dhoom 3; Ghajini, Sarfarosh and Ghulam. He took a break in between as he didn't want to repeat himself with similar content. But now, Aamir is keeping an eye out for a script which will present him with an opportunity to do thrilling action.”

The source also added that Aamir had a chat with Yash Raj Films, inquiring if there was any way to work out a new film in the Dhoom series by reviving his characters of Sahir and Samar.

As per the reports, last year, ETimes had exclusively revealed how Aamir had decided to step down from playing the lead in Spanish film Campeones and produce the project instead. Talking about the same at a press conference, Aamir had explained that Campeones was a heart-warming story but he is stepping down from the project as he wants to take a break and spend time with his family. It remains to be seen what Mr Perfectionist will pick eventually.

Aamir Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie struggled at the box office and failed to impress the audience. Aamir spoke about his career and said he would take a year and a half off from acting when he made an appearance at an event in Delhi.

