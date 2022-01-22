Academy Award winner Ex Machina’s director Alex Garland is developing his next film with A24 and Kirsten Dunst will reportedly star in the project.

According to Variety, Kirsten Dunst is set to star alongside Wagner Moura, Stephen McKinley Henderson and Cailee Spaeny in the action film, written and directed by Alex Garland. The film is set in a near future America with the plot details not revealed at the moment.

Filmmaker and writer Alex Garland has previously worked with A24 for 2016’s Ex Machina, that also backed an Oscar for best original screenplay, and upcoming horror drama film Men starring Jessie Buckley and Rory Kinnear, scheduled to release later this year.

A24 will handle the global release of the upcoming film and produce alongside Andrew Macdonald and Allon Reich of DNA and Gregory Goodman. DNA previously teamed with Alex Garland for Ex Machina, Annihilation and most recently, Men.

Kirsten Dunst was most recently seen in 2021 film The Power of the Dog, Jane Campion’s psychological western, based on a novel by Thomas Savage, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Jesse Plemons, and Kodi Smit-McPhee.

Also Read: Kirsten Dunst and Orlando Bloom join the cast of Anil Kapoor starrer Cities

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.