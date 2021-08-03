Actress Kiara Advani is on a roll. While she is gearing up for the release of Shershaah, she has three more projects in her kitty. It seems like she has signed another project. Foraying into another love story, the actress will mark her first collaboration with producer Sajid Nadiadwala and the second one with actor Kartik Aaryan. The actress has been roped in as the leading lady in a love story helmed by National Award-Winning director, Sameer Vidwans. Earlier titled Satyanarayan Ki Katha, the makers mostly will rework the title to avoid any hassle.

According to a tabloid, the makers were on the lookout for a fresh pairing and that's Kiara Advani came to their mind opposite Kartik Aaryan. The two of them are already working on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. While Kartik is named Satya in the upcoming movie set in the heartland of India, Kiara will be called Katha. The makers are currently working on the core premise of the film and getting the best music team on board for the epic love story. The film will begin in December 2021 once the duo has wrapped their previous commitments.

Co-produced by Namah Pictures and Sajid’s banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film will mark the first collaboration between Kartik Aaryan and Sajid Nadiadwala while it will be directed by Sameer Vidwans.

