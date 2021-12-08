comscore

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Singer Gurdas Maan confirms attending the grand affair as a ‘family friend’

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Punjabi Singer Gurdas Maan has finally arrived in Rajasthan for the wedding of famous pair Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. The singer mentioned that he was in Rajasthan to attend the function as a family friend, and not to perform.

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Singer Gurdas Maan confirms attending the grand affair as a 'family friend'

Speaking to India Today, the singer said, “I have arrived as a friend. Will take part in the wedding of Vicky-Katrina as a friend of the family.”

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif left from Mumbai and reached the wedding venue Six Senses Fort Barwara in Ranthambore on December 6. The videos and photos from the venue suggest that this will be a luxurious wedding. Katrina’s family was earlier photographed in Mumbai as they were visiting the Kaushal residence ahead of the wedding functions.

Although Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have never commented on the wedding rumoirs, fans could spot the glow on their faces in the pictures they posed for.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding has been one of the most rumored weddings of the year. Netizens have been waiting for this moment to arrive. There is a lot of buzz between fans for the wedding pictures as well.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Meet Tina Tharwani, the woman behind the grand wedding affair in Rajasthan

