comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 30.06.2022 | 7:05 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Jugjugg Jeeyo Major Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Samrat Prithviraj Janhit Mein Jaari Nikamma
follow us on

Kate Winslet to star in and produce HBO limited series Trust

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Kate Winslet and HBO are reteaming for another project titled Trust, a limited series based on Hernan Diaz's best-selling novel.

Kate Winslet to star in and produce HBO limited series Trust

Kate Winslet to star in and produce HBO limited series Trust

As shared by The Hollywood Reporter, Diaz’s novel unfolds using four different voices and in four genres. The HBO project will follow a wealthy financier who reads a novel based on his life and is upset with how he and his wife are portrayed. He hires a secretary to ghostwrite a memoir in hopes of setting the record straight. She, however, becomes aware that he’s trying to rewrite history, and his wife’s place in it.

In addition to starring, Kate Winslet will also executive produce the feature alongside Diaz. Moreover, the series will be the third collaboration between Winslet and HBO. The previous two, last year’s Mare of Easttown and the 2011 miniseries Mildred Pierce, earned Winslet a pair of Emmys for best lead actress in a limited series.

Kate Winslet is also known for her seven Oscar nominations, including those for films like Titanic, Iris, and Little Children. She won the Oscar for best actress for her work in the film The Reader in 2009.

Also Read: Kate Winslet and daughter Mia Threapleton join British anthology drama I Am

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Woody Allen tells Alec Baldwin he might quit…

Netflix India backs out of Bobby Deol, Arjun…

R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in prison for…

South actor Arjun Das set to make Hindi…

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa: Charu accuses…

Thor: Love and Thunder craze takes over…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification