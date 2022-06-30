comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 30.06.2022 | 7:12 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Jugjugg Jeeyo Major Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Samrat Prithviraj Janhit Mein Jaari Nikamma
follow us on

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery: Rian Johnson and Daniel Craig’s sequel to premiere at Toronto film festival

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Rian Johnson’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, starring Daniel Craig, is set to receive its world premiere at Toronto International Festival (TIFF), taking place from September 8 through September 18.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery: Rian Johnson and Daniel Craig's sequel to premiere at Toronto film festival

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery: Rian Johnson and Daniel Craig’s sequel to premiere at Toronto film festival

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix’s follow-up is set to have its world premiere at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, organizers confirmed on Wednesday. Netflix bringing the Knives Out 2 franchise builder to Toronto, a frequent destination for its festival movies, comes as the video streaming giant faces increased competition from rivals like Disney+ with Marvel and Star Wars offerings and HBO Max with DC and big tentpole releases.

The original Knives Out also had its world premiere at TIFF in 2019. The Agatha Christie-inspired murder mystery became a blockbuster and commercially well. Johnson, who wrote the script in addition to directing, landed an Oscar nomination in the original screenplay category. The ensemble cast for the film includes Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista.

In the sequel, Detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of colorful suspects. No date has been set for the premiere of the film, which has been produced for Netflix. Johnson will also direct and is producing with Ram Bergman under their T-Street banner.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will be released later this year.

Also Read: Rian Johnson announces Daniel Craig starrer Knives Out sequel is titled Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Woody Allen tells Alec Baldwin he might quit…

Netflix India backs out of Bobby Deol, Arjun…

R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in prison for…

South actor Arjun Das set to make Hindi…

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa: Charu accuses…

Thor: Love and Thunder craze takes over…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification