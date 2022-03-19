Following the success of The Kashmir Files at the box office in Hindi and crossing the Rs. 100 crore mark within its first week in theatres, the makers have decided to dub the film in four languages. The blockbuster movie will be dubbed in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. The news comes after the film had immensely good week at the box office.

While the film has created a much-needed buzz in theatres, it is also receiving criticism. With that being said, the Central Government on Friday gave The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri 'Y' security cover amid the row over the film.

Written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the exodus drama features a stellar cast of actors including Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, and Chinmay Mandlekar.

Produced by Zee Studios and Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi, and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, The Kashmir Files, was released in theatres on 11th March 2022.

