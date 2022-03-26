Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files is the most boiling topic of this time. The film is not only winning the hearts of the audience but also is enjoying an extraordinary run at the box office. In 13 days, the films raked in over Rs 200+ crore and are doing well internationally too, owing to our surprise, today he did a big announcement of making a genocide museum as well, along with announcing scholarship to some students.

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri announces scholarship worth Rs. 15 Lakh to 5 students of Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communications

Announcing the same, Vivek said, "I Am Buddha Foundation (which is run by him and Pallavi Joshi) will be giving five scholarships of Rs. 15 lakh to 5 students of Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and communication, Bhopal. Out of these 5 scholarships 3 will be given to girl students. Earlier the same foundation had made some financial contributions to the Kashmiri Hindu community in Jagti, near Jammu, and raised funds for Kashmiri community during COVID.”

Talking about the same, Pallavi Joshi said, “We have been doing a lot of nation-building work especially with the youth of India. The success of The Kashmir Files has empowered us to fulfill our dream of empowering creative young people, specifically from Kashmir."

Written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the exodus drama features a stellar cast of actors including Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, and Chinmay Mandlekar.

Produced by Zee Studios and Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi, and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, The Kashmir Files, written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri released in theatres on 11th March 2022.

