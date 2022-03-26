As the curtains come down on the media and entertainment fortnight at the India Pavilion at Dubai Expo, Information & Broadcasting Minister, Anurag Thakur will lead a delegation to Dubai to hold some important conversations with his counterparts from other countries.

Ranveer Singh joins I&B Minister Anurag Thakur to represent India’s entertainment industry at the Dubai Expo on March 27

Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh, who has become the face of the Indian entertainment industry with his shape-shifting, generation-defining performances like 83, Gully Boy, Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, etc, and back to back blockbusters, will represent the Indian media and entertainment industry at the world expo. After a decade-long journey in the Hindi film industry, Ranveer has established himself as the best actor and the biggest superstar of his generation and is thus, the perfect choice to showcase Indian cinema to the world. He will be felicitated by Anurag for his incredible contribution to the Indian film industry.

Ranveer will join Anurag Thakur on March 27 and will be a part of several important meetings, including an in-depth conversation about the media industry with the I&B minister. He will also attend a dinner hosted by the Consulate General of India in Dubai.

