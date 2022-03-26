Popular Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi has bought a piece of land in Made In India Metaverse platform PartyNite and has named it ‘Balle Balle Land’. It will also include a Daler Mehndi store that will sell NFTs (Non-Fungible tokens). The land was inaugurated on Holi and the singer has been posting updates on his Instagram. A few weeks ago, he became one of the first Indian artist to perform in the metaverse along with artists like Justin Bieber, Travis Scott and Ariana Grande.

Daler Mehndi buys land on Metaverse, names it ‘Balle Balle Land’

Mehndi’s Instagram bio now reads: “First Metaverse Man, Owner of Balle Balle Land | Creator of Tunak Tunak & Tara Ra Ra | Singer | Composer|”.

He captioned his post, saying his future concerts will take place in Balle Balle Land.

