Last Updated 14.08.2020 | 7:16 PM IST

Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Parth Samthaan and Sahil Anand plan to quit the show

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Only recently, Parth Samthaan joined the sets of Kasautii Zindagii Kay after recovering from Coronavirus. The actor had left for Pune to spend time with his family after testing negative for COVID-19 but landed himself in a legal soup since his residential society members did not appreciate him leaving despite being under containment. However, there are reports that Parth Samthaan who plays the protagonist Anurag Basu's role has apparently given his resignation letter.

The actor wants to focus on his health and other projects and hence has decided to walk out of the show. Ekta Kapoor has been trying to convince him to stay back, but it looks like the actor has made up his mind. Along with him, Sahil Anand who plays the role of Anupam Sengupta, has also decided to quit the show. The production house has not yet accepted their resignation letter but the rumours are strong that the two have made their decision.

If the reports are to be believed then the makers are on the lookout for another actor to step in the shows of Parth Samthaan.

Also Read: This is why Karan Singh Grover quit Kasautii Zindagii Kay

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

