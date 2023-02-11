Bringing a big mix of relations on the screens, Chashni will be based on an unusual and twisted bond between two sisters.

Star Plus is known to deliver intriguing and interesting content for its viewers. Known for shows like Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Teri Meri Doriyaann, Imlie, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Rajjo and Faltu, the shows of the channel focus on family drama, and romance and it has been well accepted by the viewers. Now adding to the list is another show titled Chashni starring Amandeep Sidhu and Srishti Singh in lead roles. The show is being produced by Sandip Sikand's Sol Production.

Star Plus kicks off new show titled Chashni starring Amandeep Sidhu and Srishti Singh

But unlike the sweet name, our sources close to Chashni reveal that this show is will actually add spiciness to Indian television. Bringing a big mix of relations on the screens, it will be based on an unusual and twisted bond between two sisters, Chandni and Roshni. The complicated relationship of two sisters gets another loop added when they turn into mother-in-law and daughter-in-law. The source said, “The new show will be strictly opposite to its name and will be filled with a lot of spicy entertainment. With the show, Star Plus is raising its bar by creating a new leap in Indian television. Also, this new and spicy story is not just based on two sisters but also saas-bahu. Very well studded with a lot of twists and turns, this new show is about to bring a new story to the audience and it has never been seen before on television.”

“It would be apt to say that this channel, in particular, is a hub where the audiences can witness all emotions, ranging from love, drama, revenge, and many more through its highly engaging shows. And now, they will get to watch the spiciest show of Indian television with Star Plus’ Chashni,” added the source.

Further details on the show are currently being kept under wraps.

