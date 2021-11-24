Delhi seems to be the current hub of Bollywood’s big-league shooting activity. Three Gen-X A-listers are shooting simultaneously in the Capital for three of the biggest forthcoming films of 2021.

While Ranveer Singh arrived in Delhi this week to shoot for Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Kartik Aaryan is shooting for Rohit Dhawan’s Shehzada, the remake of Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo in Delhi. Ranbir Kapoor is also in Delhi shooting for Luv Ranjan’s untitled film with Shraddha Kapoor.

Delhi has never seemed more cluttered with superstars. The Capital has always been a favourite location for Hindi filmmakers, what with some of the biggest films in recent memory including Hindi Medium, Queen, Rang De Basanti, and 3 Idiots being shot in the Capital.

Shabana Azmi who is also Delhi for Karan Johar’s film says it is a pleasure to shoot in Delhi “The people of Delhi are warm and friendly. They love the stars. For them, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Kartik Aaryan in their city at the same time is a bonanza.”

Incidentally, Ranbir and Kartik are staying at the same hotel in Delhi. They are bound to meet soon, perhaps to discuss the pros and cons of shooting with Luv Ranjan who launched Kartik and is currently shooting with Ranbir.

