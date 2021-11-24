Priyanka Chopra Jonas dropped her Jonas marital name in her social media account. Speculation on her marriage going bust has gathered momentum since then. After all, the doomsday prophets argue, this is how the end of Samantha Ruth Prabhu (nee Akkineni)’s marriage started.

However, the naysayers can relax. Priyanka Chopra (Jonas)’s marriage is in fine fetter. I spoke to a source very close to her, who put all speculation to rest. “She is only dropping her two surnames for professional reasons. She wants to be known only as ‘Priyanka’. And from what we hear she may spell ‘Priyanka’ in a different way from now on. Apparently, it is an astrological decision.”

The friend also pointed out that both surnames are gone. “She has dropped both ‘Chopra’ and ‘Jonas’. So it’s not just a marital name that’s been dropped.”

As for the marriage, the source gives it a glowing report. “Nick and Priyanka are very happy together. In fact, they are planning to have a baby soon.”

