The release of the Hindi version of Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was stopped at the request of Shehzada producer to Manish Shah of Goldmines. It is being said that Kartik Aaryan never asked the producers of Shehzada to intervene; the Shehzada producers did so on their own accord.

Producer Bhushan Kumar says, “We, the producers, felt that Shehzada should release in theatre first and not the Hindi version of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, hence we requested Goldmines not to release the Hindi version, and release of the film is always the producer's decision and not the actor.”

He further adds, "I have known Kartik since the beginning of his career. We have done multiple films together. He is one of the most professional actors, I have worked with."

Says director Rohit Dhawan “Kartik’s intent and excitement for Shehzada is unquestionable. It’s been a joy working with him. As director and actor, we share a solid bond and nothing can come in the way of our love for the film.”

Says producer Aman Gill, “Kartik has been extremely excited about Shehzada and is going all out for the film and character, he is one of the most professional and dedicated actors in the industry, and constantly the only discussions Kartik has with us and director Rohit Dhawan is how much more can he do to contribute to make this the biggest film for everyone involved.”

