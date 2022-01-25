Emmy award winner Peter Dinklage has criticized the Snow White remake that is under development at Disney. The actor made his statement on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast where he was guested this week.

Peter Dinklage did not liked the idea of the remake because of the fairytale’s backwards depiction of dwarfs. He said, “There’s a lot of hypocrisy going on. Literally no offense to anyone, but I was a little taken aback when they were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White. But you’re still telling the story of ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.’ Take a step back and look at what you’re doing there. It makes no sense to me.”

Dinklage continued, “You’re progressive in one way but then you’re still making that f**k*ng backwards story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together, what the fuck are you doing, man? Have I done nothing to advance the cause from my soap box? I guess I’m not loud enough. I don’t know which studio that is but they were so proud of it. All love and respect to the actress and all the people who thought they were doing the right thing. But I’m just like, what are you doing?”

Disney is yet to announce its plans for the dwarfs in its Snow White remake. Peter Dinklage noted that he would be excited if one were to retell the fairytale with “a f**ked up, cool or progressive spin on it,” but he remains baffled over just re-telling the traditional Snow White story in live-action form.

Disney’s live-action Snow White will begin production this year and will be helmed by Marb Webb, whose credits includes 500 Days of Summer and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man films. The film will star West Side Story breakout star Rachel Zegler in the title role and Gal Gadot as the villainous Evil Queen. The studio has not yet announced a release date.

Also Read: Game of Thrones actors Jason Momoa and Peter Dinklage in talks for vampire movie, Good Bad & Undead

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.