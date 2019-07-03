Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 03.07.2019 | 12:20 PM IST

Kartik Aaryan ROPED IN for Bhool Bhulaiyaa sequel (ALL DEETS INSIDE)

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Kartik Aaryan, who is riding high on the success of back to back hits: Luka Chuppi and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, will impress us with his performances in Pati Patni Aur Woh remake and of course, Love Aaj Kal 2. The buzz is that he is now roped in for the much awaited Bhool Bhulaiyaa sequel and we can’t wait!

Kartik will be seen as the lead in the sequel which will be set in a metropolis, it is reported. Though the idea is locked in, producer Bhushan Kumar is busy developing the script. Kartik was presented with the idea of this particular project which he liked a lot.

Apart from Kartik, other cast members are being finalised too. The movie is supposed to go on floors by the year end.

Meanwhile, Kartik is in news as his wrap up pictures with Sara Ali Khan have gone viral on the internet. The two have been linked in the past after Sara’s open acceptance of having a crush on this young star.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh teases Love Aaj Kal 2 pair Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan

More Pages: Bhool Bhulaiyaa Box Office Collection , Bhool Bhulaiyaa Movie Review

