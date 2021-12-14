Avrodh star Amit Sadh who was down with Covid-19 virus has recovered fully. He resumes shooting from December 15. “I tested positive at the end of November. After that, I went into quarantine in my home. I only had my help Prakash and my two dogs for company. Luckily the virus hit me mildly. And you know how strong I am. I was determined to get back to work as soon as possible. Now here I am,” says Amit cheerfully.

He begins shooting for the third season of Breathe with one of his most favourite co-stars. “Abhishek Bachchan and I took an instant liking for one another when we shot for the second season of Breathe. He was not in the first season. Madhavan was. After the second season, one of the reasons I was looking forward to shooting for Season 3 was Abhishek. I like to keep to myself as much as possible. But with Abhishek, there is no holding back. We are buddies who just happen to be co-stars.”

Amit has advice for the people out there who are roaming around mask-less. “Pease don’t think the pandemic is over; it is not. Go on with your lives. Do what you have to do. Get back to work. Have your weddings. But please keep it subdued. And please don’t give up social distancing.”

Also Read: 5 Times when Amit Sadh surprised us

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.