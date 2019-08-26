Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 26.08.2019 | 7:38 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Saaho Chhichhore Dream Girl Mission Mangal Batla House War
follow us on

Kareena Kapoor Khan looks forward to playing layered, grey characters

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has been a part of the industry for nearly two decades and still rules the industry with her talent. The actor is all game to play layered, grey characters. The actress first played a negative character in the 2004 film Fida in which she portrayed a scheming woman who sets up a man to take the fall for her lover. The movie also starred Shahid Kapoor and Fardeen Khan.

Kareena Kapoor Khan looks forward to playing layered, grey characters

Kareena Kapoor who walked the ramp for the finale of Lakme Fashion Week on Sunday said that she is open to do negative roles. She said that she would love to play a grey character if it is a great role.

Talking about her upcoming film, Good News, with Akshay Kumar, the actor said the movie is an entertaining watch. She said that the film will be fun and exciting and that people will love it. Kareena also said that the film will be a laugh riot and has a different concept.

Good News, which is slated to be released on December 27, is a dramedy which follows a couple who are trying to conceive.

Also Read: ‘NOT FAIR’ says Radhika Madan as she poses with Kareena Kapoor Khan

Tags : , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Ileana D’Cruz and rumoured boyfriend Andrew…

Sanjay Kapoor talks about working with Sonam…

Akshay Kumar is the only Bollywood actor in…

This is how Alia Bhatt stays away from…

After 5 consecutive hits, Ayushmann Khurrana…

Renuka Shahane of Hum Aapke Hai Kaun fame…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification