Dhvani Bhanushali’s ‘Vaaste’ crosses 500 million views in four months

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Singer Dhvani Bhanushali had an amazing year so far with her party number Psycho Saiyaan from Saaho winning hearts around. The talented singer has another reason to celebrate as her latest single Vaaste which was released in early April has garnered more than 500 million views in just four months.

Dhvani Bhanushali's 'Vaaste' crosses 500 million views in four months

An overwhelmed Dhvani expressed, “I still can’t get over the fact that Vaaste is such a big hit.  I am just so overwhelmed that fans are loving the song and appreciating our efforts. I would like to thank Radhika Ma’am, Vinay Sir and Tanishk for helping me weave the magic of love on screen.’’

Released on world’s number one YouTube channel T-Series, Vaaste has been directed by Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao. Penned by Arafat Mehmood, the music has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi who previously composed Dhvani’s Leja Re and Dilbar (Satyameva Jayate).

With Vaaste being a hit among the audience, we wish the young pop sensation all the luck for her future endeavors.

