Adah Sharma, who recently featured in The Kerala Story, is all set to feature in the film titled The Game of Girgit produced by Gandhar Films and Studio Pvt Ltd. Starring Shreyas Talpade in the lead role along with Adah Sharma, the film is loosely based on the infamous ‘Blue Whale Game’ which became an instant hit among the youth but also led to various hazardous events and deaths that took place due to the 'The Blue Whale' challenge.

Helmed by Vishal Pandya, the film will star Adah Sharma in an unconventional role wherein she’ll be headlining the role of a police officer in the film, which is inspired by true events. Speaking about playing a cop, Adah Sharma said, "I play a cop in Bhopal in The Game of Girgit. The film is based on an app called the blue whale app. The game on the app is a series of tasks which finally leads to self-harm or harming someone else once one has taken the assignment there is no way out. I'm solving the case. I've played a cop before in Commando. Bhavana Reddy got very popular. Gayatri Bhargav is a very different cop. It's fun to play a cop but differently this time."

On the other hand, protagonist Shreyas Talpade too opened up about the film, adding, “The plot of the film is extremely interesting and that intrigued me to be associated with the film. The Game of Girgit is being directed by Vishal Pandya and I’m really looking forward to this journey, the thriller also has a powerful message that we strongly feel should reach the audiences, especially the kids and the youngsters of the nation.”

Giving us a further insight into the film, filmmaker Vishal Pandya, continued, " The Game of Girgit is a story of today’s generation where the young kids have adopted friendship apps on mobile as their friends with whom they share all their private life without knowing what problem they are getting into. Shreyas Talpade plays an app developer who takes advantage of this vulnerable kids & Adah who is a cop, investigates the cases of kids committing suicide & how her own closed one becomes a victim. Now the challenge to catch Girgit is not professional, now it gets personal."

