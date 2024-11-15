Filmmaker Karan Johar confirmed that the highly successful action film Kill will have a sequel. The Hindi film, which garnered attention internationally, had its world premiere at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival and was released in theaters in July. Karan revealed that plans are underway to mount the second instalment of Kill, following the success of the original, during his appearance at the CNBC-TV18 Global Leadership Summit in Mumbai.

Karan Johar reveals plans for Kill sequel following international acclaim

Success of Kill Paves the Way for Sequel

Kill, directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, revolves around an Indian Army commando named Amrit, who finds love in Tulika. However, their love story takes a dark turn when they become trapped on a train hijacked by Fani and his gang of dacoits, who begin murdering passengers. The film was lauded for its gripping narrative and strong performances by Lakshya, Tanya Maniktala, and Raghav Juyal.

While the film made waves at its premiere, Karan Johar spoke about the global success of Kill, which he believes will pave the way for further recognition of Indian cinema worldwide. He shared, "When we had a breakthrough film like Kill that made waves internationally, it was an electrifying moment for us. With deals struck at the Toronto International Film Festival, the film is now being remade in English and dubbed in multiple languages—a true testament to the global reach of Indian storytelling."

Kill Sequel in Development

KJo also spoke about the sequel to Kill is in the works, with the team hoping to replicate the success of the original. The sequel will continue the story and expand on its international appeal. Johar added, "We're now planning a second part, hoping for the same international success."

The original film’s international appeal has already led to an English remake in development, with John Wick director Chad Stahelski attached to produce the film through his banner 87Eleven Entertainment for Lionsgate.

Indian Cinema's Authenticity Will Shine

Karan Johar also spoke about the unique identity of Indian cinema. He explained that while Kill and its sequel may make waves globally, he doesn’t believe in "crossover" films. "Once you cross, it’s over. Indian cinema is unique in its essence, and it’s that authenticity, not compromise, that will captivate the world," Johar stated.

He further highlighted the exciting international collaborations for the sequel, including a partnership with Neeraj Ghaywan, a Cannes award-winning filmmaker, to bring Indian cinema to more global festivals.

Kill Sequel: What to Expect

The success of Kill has set high expectations for its sequel. Produced by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment, Kill is billed as "the most violent film made out of India." With the sequel, Karan Johar and his team are hoping to raise the stakes even further while maintaining the intense and authentic essence that made the original film stand out.

