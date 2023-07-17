comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 17.07.2023 | 6:27 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Satyaprem Ki Katha Adipurush OMG 2 Dream Girl 2
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Karan Johar expresses displeasure as Katrina Kaif – Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas set to clash with Sidharth Malhotra-led Yodha

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Karan Johar expresses displeasure as Katrina Kaif – Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas set to clash with Sidharth Malhotra-led Yodha

en Bollywood News Karan Johar expresses displeasure as Katrina Kaif – Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas set to clash with Sidharth Malhotra-led Yodha

Karan Johar said that studios and producers should have shown some courtesy and made a call about the date clash.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi are all set to star in Sriram Raghavan's directorial Merry Christmas, a genre-defying tale which is set for December 15, 2023. The announcement was made on Monday, July 17. However, the film will clash in cinemas with Sidharth Malhotra-led Yodha. And the producer of the film Karan Johar is unhappy with the clash and has expressed his displeasure.

Karan Johar expresses displeasure as Katrina Kaif – Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas set to clash with Sidharth Malhotra-led Yodha

Karan Johar expresses displeasure as Katrina Kaif – Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas set to clash with Sidharth Malhotra-led Yodha

Taking to Instagram Threads, Karan Johar said that studios and producers should have shown some courtesy and made a call about the date clash. “Clashing on a date without the courtesy of a phone call is hopefully not the way forward for the studios and producers …. If we don’t stand united in these tough and challenging theatrical days then calling us a fraternity is futile," Karan Johar wrote.

Earlier this month, the announcement of Yodha was made on social media. he announced the release date earlier this month. “Re-fueled and ready to soar! #YODHA - the first action film of the franchise headlined by Sidharth Malhotra and directed by debutant duo Sagar Ambre & Pushkar Ojha - lands in cinemas on 15th DECEMBER, 2023. The film also stars Disha Patani & Raashii Khanna in lead roles,” the production house wrote on social media.

Meanwhile, Merry Christmas has been shot in two languages. The Hindi version co-stars Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand, while the Tamil version has Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams in the same roles. This will surely add an extra layer of anticipation for fans worldwide. The film also introduces Pari, a child actor. Ashwini Kalsekar and Radhika Apte are seen in exciting cameos.

Produced by Ramesh Taurani & Jaya Taurani; Sanjay Routray & Kewal Garg, Merry Christmas combines the vision and expertise of two production houses, Tips Films and Matchbox Pictures.

Meanwhile, Yodha stars Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. The film is helmed by the debut of Sagar Amre and Pushkar Ojha.

ALSO READ: “Merry Christmas is not one, it’s two films,” clears director Sriram Raghavan; adds Hindi and Tamil versions are 95 per cent the same 

More Pages: Merry Christmas Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan to be the FIRST…

Kiara Advani does NOT have a cameo in Shah…

Varun Dhawan on Bhediya finding its audience…

EXCLUSIVE: Rahul Roy speaks on life after…

Janhvi Kapoor starrer Ulajh schedule in…

Badshah turns mentor for The Dharavi Dream…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us| Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification