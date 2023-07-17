Karan Johar said that studios and producers should have shown some courtesy and made a call about the date clash.

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi are all set to star in Sriram Raghavan's directorial Merry Christmas, a genre-defying tale which is set for December 15, 2023. The announcement was made on Monday, July 17. However, the film will clash in cinemas with Sidharth Malhotra-led Yodha. And the producer of the film Karan Johar is unhappy with the clash and has expressed his displeasure.

Karan Johar expresses displeasure as Katrina Kaif – Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas set to clash with Sidharth Malhotra-led Yodha

Taking to Instagram Threads, Karan Johar said that studios and producers should have shown some courtesy and made a call about the date clash. “Clashing on a date without the courtesy of a phone call is hopefully not the way forward for the studios and producers …. If we don’t stand united in these tough and challenging theatrical days then calling us a fraternity is futile," Karan Johar wrote.

kjo on threads after merry christmas got announced on the same date as yoddha. pic.twitter.com/BLgfnEvMuZ — ح (@hmmbly) July 17, 2023

Earlier this month, the announcement of Yodha was made on social media. he announced the release date earlier this month. “Re-fueled and ready to soar! #YODHA - the first action film of the franchise headlined by Sidharth Malhotra and directed by debutant duo Sagar Ambre & Pushkar Ojha - lands in cinemas on 15th DECEMBER, 2023. The film also stars Disha Patani & Raashii Khanna in lead roles,” the production house wrote on social media.

Meanwhile, Merry Christmas has been shot in two languages. The Hindi version co-stars Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand, while the Tamil version has Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams in the same roles. This will surely add an extra layer of anticipation for fans worldwide. The film also introduces Pari, a child actor. Ashwini Kalsekar and Radhika Apte are seen in exciting cameos.

Produced by Ramesh Taurani & Jaya Taurani; Sanjay Routray & Kewal Garg, Merry Christmas combines the vision and expertise of two production houses, Tips Films and Matchbox Pictures.

Meanwhile, Yodha stars Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. The film is helmed by the debut of Sagar Amre and Pushkar Ojha.

More Pages: Merry Christmas Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.