Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot has addressed the tone-deaf 'Imagine' video. The actress admitted that the timing was in ‘poor taste’.

In a recent interview with InStyle, Gal Gadot talked about the infamous video in which she and a number of other celebrities including Kristen Wiig, Sarah Silverman, Natalie Portman, Will Ferrell, Jimmy Fallon, Sia, and Norah Jones sang the John Lennon classic during the early days of the pandemic was "in poor taste."

"I don't take myself too seriously," said Gadot in the profile. "And with the whole 'Imagine' controversy, it's funny. I was calling Kristen [Wiig] and I was like, 'Listen, I want to do this thing.' The pandemic was in Europe and Israel before it came here [to the U.S.] in the same way. I was seeing where everything was headed. But [the video] was premature. It wasn't the right timing, and it wasn't the right thing. It was in poor taste. All pure intentions, but sometimes you don't hit the bull's-eye, right?"

The video, which Gadot posted on March 18, 2020, saw the celebrities involved, some of them real singers, each belt out a line from 'Imagine'. At the top of the video, the actress told her followers she had been "feeling a bit philosophical" by her sixth day of self-quarantine. The three-minute clip drew immediate backlash online.

"This virus has affected the entire world," she said in the Instagram video. "Everyone. Doesn't matter who you are, where you're from. We're all [in] this together." But the actress is moving past it and to prove she doesn't take herself too seriously, she burst into "Imagine" while accepting an award at the Elle Women in Hollywood awards in October. "Might as well. They had a mic there," she said of her decision to sing. "I felt like I wanted to take the air out of it, so that [event] was a delightful opportunity to do that." Gadot previously addressed the controversy back in October 2020.

On the work front, Gal Gadot was last starred alongside Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds in the Netflix action comedy film Red Notice, written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber. Her film Death on the Nile directed by Kenneth Branagh is slated for release on 11 February 2022.

Gal Gadot is also set to play the Evil Queen in a live-action adaptation of Disney's 1937 animated film Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.



