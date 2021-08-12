The most successful comedy show on Indian television ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ is coming back with a bang on Sony TV after a short gap. The recently released promo and teasers promise a double dose of laughter and fun. But actress Sumona Chakravarti was found missing from promos that had Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Archana Puran Singh, Sudesh Lehri, Chandan Prabhakar, and Kiku Sharda making a grand entry. Fans started speculating that Sumona may not be a part of this season. The actress had also shared a cryptic note on her Instagram page which further added fuel to the rumors.

Laughing queen and judge of the show Archana Puran Singh has finally broken her silence and revealed that Sumona Chakravarti is very much part of the show and will come as a new character instead of Bhoori. She further said that Sumona will be seen in a completely new avatar in this season of the comedy show. Archana teased that if one thinks Sumona will no longer be seen in the show then there is a surprise waiting for them. Shutting all the rumors and speculations the laughing diva confirmed that the bubbly actress is a part of the show.

The 58-year-old actress said that Sudesh Lahiri has joined the cast along with the same old comedians. One can expect a fresh set and extended family members of Kapil Sharma on the show. The makers seem to have decided to keep Sumona as a surprise package for this season and will unbox her only at the right time. Fans of Sumona Chakravarti now can heave a sigh of relief as their favorite artist will be seen in the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show.

